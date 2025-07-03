Franklin Fourth Plans

By Gary Scott on July 3, 2025 at 10:45am

A celebration that literally runs from sunup to sundown is planned in Franklin for the 4th.

The day begins with Franklin’s famous Burgoo. Gallons of burgoo will be $25, beginning at 6 a.m.

The day is packed full of activities. The morning’s highlights include vendors opening at 9, with a tractor drive at 9:30 and the parade at 10.

Burgoo bowl service starts at 11, along with a classic car show.

In the afternoon, there’s gospel music by Joe Arview at noon, crafts for the kids, a DJ and a classic car parade.

The Longmeyer Band rounds out the evening, taking the stage at 6.

You can find out more about Franklin’s Fourth by going to Franklin Fourth of July on Facebook.