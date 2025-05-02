Franklin Has New Board president

By Gary Scott on May 2, 2025 at 10:59am

The Franklin school board’s search for a new president of the board was fairly brief.

Paul Bergschneider said he was stepping down from the board at the April 11th meeting, both as a member and as president.

He said the reasons are both family and business connected. Bergschneider has served as board president for the past four years. He is in his second term on the board.

The school board this week picked Ryan Colwell as the new president. Paul Turpin will serve as vice president.

The board did swear in new members earlier..Amy Bowman, Natalie Prince, and newcomer Matthew Wells.

