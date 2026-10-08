Franklin & Jacksonville Lions collecting sneakers

By Benjamin Cox on October 8, 2026 at 10:25am

The Jacksonville and Franklin Lions Clubs are teaming up for a sneaker donation and recycling drive.

The clubs are working with the Lions of Illinois Foundation and Got Sneakers to collect used athletic shoes, with proceeds helping support Lions programs including the Mobile Screening Unit and Camp Lions.

The clubs are accepting lace-up sneakers only. Shoes should be donated in pairs, with the laces tied together. Other types of footwear will not be accepted.

Donated sneakers that can no longer be used will be recycled rather than sent to landfills.

Sneakers can be dropped off at Franklin High School, or donations can be coordinated directly with Jacksonville Lions Club President Tamara Robinson by calling 217-415-1417.

The shoe drive is ongoing through Christmas, but Robinson says that shoes will be collected beyond the official drive period.