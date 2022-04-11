Franklin Junior Takes Award in State Poetry Competition

A Franklin teen who recently won a state competition for reading poetry is now winning a state competition for writing his own.

Franklin High School Junior Thaddeus Bergschneider recently took 2nd Place in the inaugural Illinois POETRY OURSELVES contest for his work “Arm the Children.” Bergschneider wrote and submitted his own work and was one of 17 other high school students invited to compete in the competition. Entries came from students who had been named Illinois finalists in a national competition for reciting classic and contemporary poems, Poetry Out Loud.

The Illinois Arts Council Agency sponsored and oversaw POETRY OURSELVES. The competition was based on an anonymous format where creations were read with no names or schools were identified on the work.

Winners will receive specially-designed trophies. All POETRY OURSELVES participants received a writing journal.