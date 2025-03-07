Franklin School District to See Heightened Police Presence Due to Alleged False Threats

By Benjamin Cox on March 7, 2025 at 4:45am

Franklin School District students may notice more police at their schools today.

The Illinois State Police and school district officials alerted parents last night that rumors had been circulating of a school shooting at Franklin School District was supposed to take place today. Authorities and school district officials say that after a thorough investigation, the rumors are unfounded.

According to a release from Superintendent Jeff Waggener, school district officials and the State Police were quick to investigate those reports and have deemed them “non-credible.”

As a precautionary measure, Waggener says a heightened police presence will be noticeable at the schools today.

For more information or questions, you may call 217-675-2395.

