Franklin Students Moved due to cracked plaster

By Gary Scott on September 24, 2026 at 2:09pm

A nearby school district had to move students last week out of the normal classrooms due to structural concerns.

A letter to parents from Franklin school board president Ryan Colwell says the discovery of cracked sections of plaster was made on Monday of last week at the Franklin East Grade School in the main corridor and stairway.

The plasters was separating from the walls in the main corridor and stairway.

Colwell says all K through 2nd students were moved from the east grade school to the grade school at the main campus.

Colwell says structural engineers and construction crews will examine the entire facility, and make repairs. He says that should take 2 to 3 weeks.

The district administration and staff coordinated transportation changes, and set up classroom spaces to continue the education process.

Colwell promised updates from the administration once more details were known.