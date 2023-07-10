Free Community Skin Cancer Screening to be Held in Jacksonville This Month

A pair of Central Illinois healthcare organizations are bringing free cancer screening to Jacksonville soon.

The Jacksonville Memorial Hospital and Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU Medicine are partnering to offer a free community skin cancer screening in July. The screening will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 29, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, located at 1600 W. Walnut St., Jacksonville.

Screenings will be conducted by the dermatology team from the Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU. Preregistration and a short consent form are required to participate in the screening.

To pre-register, call 217-479-3928. Participants should not currently be under the care of a dermatologist.

Aziz Khan, MD, executive director of SCI and chief of hematology-oncology for SIU Medicine says prevention, awareness, and education are important parts of the care they offer, and diagnosing a precancerous condition or cancer at an early stage is a positive step.

Funding for the screening is provided by the Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU and the Jacksonville Memorial Foundation.