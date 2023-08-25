Free Drive Through Colon Cancer Screening Kit Event Returns to JMH in Sept

A free cancer screening drive-through event is returning to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital next month.

Free colorectal at-home cancer screening kits will be distributed at two drive-thru events in September at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital. Organizers say the event is thanks to a partnership with the Mia Ware Foundation.

The kits will be distributed from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in the circle drive at the hospital’s main entrance at 1600 W. Walnut St.

Organizers say that participants will stay in their vehicles, answer a few brief questions, and receive their kits to take home. The kit contains instructions and supplies for participants to collect a stool sample, which is used to test for blood in the stool.

Participants return their completed kits via a postage-paid envelope, with test results sent by mail in three to four weeks.

Kits will be available while supplies last.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. If detected early, 90 percent of those deaths are preventable.

People who are at average risk for colorectal cancer should start regular screenings at age 45 and continue through age 75, according to the American Cancer Society.