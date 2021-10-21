Free Food Distribution Planned in Jacksonville

A free food giveaway is coming to Jacksonville next week.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s Healthy Communities Collaborative and the Central Illinois Food Bank are sponsoring a food distribution that will be held next Friday, October 29th at the Jacksonville Police substation located at 110 West Walnut Street.

The distribution begins at noon and no preregistration is required to receive food. Walk-up service is available as well as the drive-thru option.

Those who plan to receive food should wear masks and those using the drive-thru should clear space in the trunks of their vehicles so volunteers can safely load the food.

Volunteers from Healthy Communities Collaborative and the Jacksonville Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs will be on hand to distribute the food.