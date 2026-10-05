Free Mammograms at JMH

By Gary Scott on October 5, 2026 at 9:57am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is offering free breast cancer screenings this month.

The screenings are for women 40 and older who are uninsured or underinsured.

The free screenings are part of the hospital’s annual mammogram Mondays program, held during breast cancer awareness month.

Appointments are required and no walk ins are available. Education materials are made available.

People are urged to call the hospital at 447-784-3585 for an appointment.

The screenings are funded by the Jacksonville Memorial Foundation.