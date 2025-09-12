Free Mammograms Next Month

By Gary Scott on September 12, 2025 at 6:35am

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital will offer free mammograms through October.

Appointments are required, and no walk ins are available. Education materials will be provided, including information on general breast health and how to perform self exams.

The free screenings are part of Memorial’s annual Mammogram Mondays program, during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The mammograms are funded through the Jacksonville Memorial Foundation using money from the Mia Ware Foundation.

Interested people should call Memorial for an appointment at 447-784-3585.

All agree that early detection is the key.