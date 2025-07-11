Free Narcan Available at Downtown Bookstore

Free Naloxone is now available in a box found in front of Our Town Books.

Naloxone, more commonly known by the brand name Narcan, will be available to reverse the effects of opioid poisoning. The bookstore, located on the square in downtown Jacksonville, teamed up with the Locust Center and The Phoenix Center in Springfield to make the Narcan box available to those who need it.

Khristina Helmich is the owner of Our Town Books. She says SIU Family Medicine got involved after a social media post caught their attention. SIU Family Medicine approached Our Town Books to offer information on their programs for opioid addiction and recovery.

Helmich says she had no hesitation in making the Narcan available in front of the bookstore, and they have received a positive response on social media. She says the issue is very close to her and her family after the loss of her brother.







“I haven’t heard any negativity from any of the downtown businesses for us having it. I think they all probably knew that the Locust Center had it. Now it’s just outside and its more ‘in your face’ but for me that’s important because the people who need it and the family members of the people who need it, I want them to know its there and they can grab it for free. Our response on social media has been very positive. People are happy to see we offer it. My younger brother died 4 years ago from an accidental overdose. So, we have a special shelf in the bookstore with his picture on it, we have a special book that we sell, and we also have pamphlets for the community center and now, from SIU on that shelf.”

Helmich says its important to remember that many different people can be affected by opioid overdose and making the Narcan available can save lives.







“Having the Narcan here is not just helpful for users but for their friends. For their family. You can also have Narcan if you have elderly family that have dementia that will take their medicine and forget and take it again and they can actually overdose on their medication. It has a stigma, obviously just for the main reason its out there but there are plenty of other uses as well.”

Our Town Books is located in downtown Jacksonville on the East side of the square. They said in a Facebook post this week to ask them who they recommend for those seeking help with opioid addiction.

Learn more about Our Town Books at Ourtownbooks.com. You can learn more about the Phoenix Center by visiting phoenixcenterspringfield.org.