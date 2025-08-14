Free Pond Seminar in Jacksonville

By Gary Scott on August 14, 2025 at 10:25am

Pond owners are invited to a seminar on pond management next week in Jacksonville.

The seminar is sponsored by the Morgan County Soil and water conservation district.

Dawnell Hubbert in the main office says Blake Ruebush will lead the seminar.

The aquatic fish biologist will talk about the balance of fish, plants and shoreline vegetation in ponds, and what makes a healthy pond.

Hubbert says Ruebush will be available after the seminar to answer specific questions.

She says registration for the free seminar is easy.

The seminar will be Thursday, August 21st at 5:30 at Nichols Park. People can call to register at 217-243-1535, extension 3.

You can also register on line at morganswcd@outlook.com.