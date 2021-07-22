Free Wellness Day Offered in Jacksonville, Beardstown

A major retailer is offering wellness events this Saturday in Jacksonville and Beardstown.

Walmart has announced a statewide Free Wellness Day in Illinois and will offer health screenings, wellness resources, and low-cost immunizations.

Colleen Dudgeon with Walmart says the goal of wellness day is to help customers get back on track with preventive health measures they may have missed over the past year, especially as many families prepare for in-person work and school this fall.

According to the CDC, approximately 41 percent of Americans put off some kind of health care during the pandemic. Dudgeon says the event will be held at over 4,700 Walmart pharmacies nationwide, including in Jacksonville and Beardstown this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

Services being offered include free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index as well as vision screenings in select locations.

Educational health resources and consultations with pharmacy staff will also be offered. Dudgeon says the pharmacies will also be offering affordable immunizations including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP), and more.

She says the pharmacies are continuing to offer the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge, which will also be available at the wellness day events.