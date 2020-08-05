Frerichs: $1 Billion In Unclaimed Property Returned to Illinoisans

The State of Illinois Treasurer’s Office has returned $1 billion in unclaimed property back to residents of the state over the last 5 years.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs made the announcement today at the state Capitol: “This record-shattering amount is the largest amount returned in a similar period in the program’s 58-year history. We achieved this historic milestone by working collaboratively with our staff, with Democrats and Republicans in the Illinois legislature. I want to emphasize these working relationships. We were able to build the best unclaimed property system in the history of Illinois because we focused on cooperation and getting results, and goal setting. We didn’t worry about politics or partisanship. These are more than words – the numbers, the data, the improvements; we made unclaimed property a better, faster and more efficient service.”

The State Treasurer is currently holding more than 3.5 billion dollars in unclaimed funds for Illinoisans. The State holds these lost funds until they are claimed by either the original owner or their heirs. Property is returned at no cost with the proper identification. To find out if you may have unclaimed property, visit https://icash.illinoistreasurer.gov/ and fill out your information.