Frerichs Offers Funding U loans to college students

By Gary Scott on April 25, 2025 at 11:48am

Illinois state treasurer Michael Frerichs is offering a new option for Illinois students struggling to get traditional college loans.

The new Funding U Illinois No-Cosigner Loan is part of the student empowerment fund.

The plan from the treasurer’s office provide private college loans for Illinois residents at lower rates that private competitors. It’s designed to help bridge the game with federal financial aid.

The program’s aim is to focus on the dedication and achievements of students, rather than their lack of credit score of cosigner’s financial status.

More information is available from Funding-u.com.

