Frese Not Seeking Another Term in Illinois House

99th District State Representative Randy Frese announced today he will not seek reelection to the Illinois General Assembly.

Frese said in a press release that it has been an honor and privilege to serve in West Central Illinois for the past 8 ½ years. Frese says he will finish the remainder of his term.

Following the completion of his term, Frese says he hopes to travel with his wife Ronda and spend more time with his family and friends.

House Republican Leader Tony McCombie said in a response that she will miss Frese’s presence for his common-sense approach and his ability to lighten the mood with humor and wit on the most serious of topics in Springfield.

No candidates have stepped forward yet to seek the nomination for either party next year.