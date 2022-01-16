Frese Seeks Re-Election in IL-99

A Quincy-area State Representative has announced his intentions to seek re-election to the new Illinois 99th District, which will cover Jacksonville and northern Morgan County.

Randy Frese of Paloma told the Journal Courier on Thursday that he intends to seek re-election to the Illinois General Assembly in the newly drawn district. Frese has served in the current 94th District since 2015. Frese replaced current State Senator Jil Tracy in the district after she chose not to seek re-election, but was Kirk Dillard’s running mate that year in the 2014 gubernatorial election.

Frese is a former small business developer prior to becoming Adams County Circuit Clerk from 2004-2012. Frese lost an initial bid to become a state senator in 2012 when he was defeated by John Sullivan.

The heavily Republican 94th District covers Warren, Henderson, Hancock and Adams counties. Now, the new 99th will cut off the top of that district and shift east to cover Adams, Brown, Cass, and northern Morgan counties.