Frese’s Daycare Legislation Passes House Committee

99th District State Representative Randy Frese of Paloma has seen his daycare legislation approved in committee.

Senate Bill 3207 was given approval in the Child Care Accessibility & Early Childhood Education Committee Thursday morning. The bill came as a request from a daycare provider in Quincy who would like the option to provide 24-hour daycare availability for shift workers.

According to Frese, the intent is not to allow a child to be in a daycare facility for 24 hours but to provide flexibility for caregivers: “It will provide that a daycare center may operate for 24 hours, and may provide care for a child for a period for up to 12 hours if the parent or guardian of the child is employed in a position that requires regularly scheduled shifts and a 10-hour period lapses between daycare visits.”

The bill was previously given unanimous approval in the Senate. It now heads to the Illinois House floor for a vote.