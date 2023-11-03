Freya & Co. Salon Closing

A Jacksonville hair salon is closing its doors at the end of the month.

Freya & Co. Salon posted on its Facebook Page this afternoon that the business will close permanently on November 30th. Located at 701 North Prairie Street, the salon has been open since July 2020.

According to an update late in the day, the salon was being reduced down to 2 stylists, and according to ownership, wouldn’t be sustainable. Ownership has asked for patrons not to be sad about the change, but seeing it as a good change.

Customers have been urged to reach out to their stylist to learn about their new locations.

The post says that the space will be available for rent as a retail space in January.

The phone number at the salon is 217-602-0507.