Fri Scores-Sat Schedule

By Gary Scott on January 17, 2026 at 6:58am

JHS 62-Eisenhower 61 OT

WIT

South County 68-Liberty 54

Porta/AC 63-West Central 50

Staunton 59-Calhoun 55

Today…GNW and Triopia for the consolation title at 12 noon. Pregame on WEAI at 11:45. South County and Porta/AC for 5th place at 1:30. Brown County and Calhoun for 3rd place at 3. And, Routt and Staunton for the title at 6. Pregame at 5:45

CS8

Springfield 60-SHG 59

Lanphier 52-Glenwood 38

Normal U High 66-Lincoln 37

North Mac 66-Rochester 56

SANG CO TOURNAMENT

Pawnee 46-Pleasant Plains 32 in Conso

Calvary 60-New Berlin 47 for 3rd

Williamsville 45-Riverton 30 for title

OTHER SCORES

Beardstown 51-Rushville Industry 46

GIRLS

Athens 52-South County/New Berlin 39

IC Women’s Swim team splits..beats Millikin and loses to Illinois Wesleyan