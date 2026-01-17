Fri Scores-Sat Schedule

JHS 62-Eisenhower 61 OT
WIT
South County 68-Liberty 54
Porta/AC 63-West Central 50
Staunton 59-Calhoun 55
Today…GNW and Triopia for the consolation title at 12 noon. Pregame on WEAI at 11:45. South County and Porta/AC for 5th place at 1:30. Brown County and Calhoun for 3rd place at 3. And, Routt and Staunton for the title at 6. Pregame at 5:45
CS8
Springfield 60-SHG 59
Lanphier 52-Glenwood 38
Normal U High 66-Lincoln 37
North Mac 66-Rochester 56
SANG CO TOURNAMENT
Pawnee 46-Pleasant Plains 32 in Conso
Calvary 60-New Berlin 47 for 3rd
Williamsville 45-Riverton 30 for title
OTHER SCORES
Beardstown 51-Rushville Industry 46
GIRLS
Athens 52-South County/New Berlin 39
IC Women’s Swim team splits..beats Millikin and loses to Illinois Wesleyan