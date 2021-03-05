Friday Basketball

By Gary Scott on March 5, 2021 at 6:52am

In boys’ action last night, Beardstown held off Midwest Central 58-46, Pittsfield dropped Mendon Unity 48-36, and Carrollton downed Brussels 70-47.

In girls’ action, Routt was dropped by Brown County 44-24, South County lost to Tri City 42-39, West Central held off Calhoun 65-39, and North Greene beat back Triopia 49-24.

Jacksonville is out of town, and Routt is in town for basketball tonight.

Jacksonville has a Central State Eight game at Lanphier. WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 7.

On WEAI, it comes down to a match up tonight at the Routt Dome for the WIVC title. West Central will play the Rockets. The pregame show starts about 7:15.

Elsewhere, Greenfield-Northwestern hosts Pleasant Hill, Griggsville Perry travels to Triopia, Carrollton heads for North Greene, and Brown County heads south for Calhoun.

In Central State Eight play, pairings tonight include SHG and Springfield, Southeast and Glenwood, Normal U High and Decatur Eisenhower, and Rochester and Decatur MacArthur.

The JHS girls host Lanphier.

The Illinois College hosts Coe College in baseball. The swim teams are at Principia, and the tennis teams go to Bloomington.