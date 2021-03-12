Friday Basketball

By Gary Scott on March 12, 2021 at 6:48am

Last night, in boys’ basketball, North Greene fell to Brown County 72-44, and Griggsville Perry rolled Mendon Unity 40-38.

In girls’ basketball, Brussels was beaten by Brown County 83-16, Porta/AC dropped Maroa Forsyth 63-33, West Hancock was downed by Pittsfield 50-37, Rushville Industry was thumped by Havana 77-7, and West Central dropped Liberty 54-32.

The JHS boys’ soccer lost to Quincy Notre Dame 7-1.

Tonight, Jacksonville has a game in the Central State Eight Tournament at Normal U High. We will carry the game on WEAI, starting with the pre-game show at 5:45.

Elsewhere, South County hosts Nokomis in a senior night celebration. Brown County goes to Southeastern.

In girls’ action, Jacksonville hosts Decatur Eisenhower at 6 tonight. Southwestern is at North Greene, and Beardstown goes to GNW.