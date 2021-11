By Gary Scott on November 19, 2021 at 6:41am

Tonight, Porta/AC beat Clinton 50-41, Rushville Industry topped Liberty 34-27, and North Mac beat Illini Central 56-41.

Tonight, the JHS girls play in the Taylorville Invitation against Bethalto Civic Memorial at 6:30.

And, the Waverly Thanksgiving girls’ tournament starts today. Triopia plays South Fork at 6, followed by a 7:30 game between South County and Auburn. In the high school gym, Carrollton plays Lutheran at 6, and North Mac meets North Greene at 7:30.