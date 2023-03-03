Friday Basketball-IC at the Division Three Tournament

By Gary Scott on March 3, 2023 at 6:28am

Illinois College plays its first game in the NCAA Division Three tournament tonight.

The Blueboys travel to Wheaton College near Chicago for a 6:45 game. The winner gets either Carlton College or Fontbonne.

The IC men’s tennis team is at McKendree College, and the track teams compete in the last chance meet.

Tonight, there are the title games around the state for boys’ sectional action.

Illini Bluffs plays Camp Point at Bushnell, and Calhoun is the site of the game between Waterloo Gibault and Calvary.

Normal U High plays Bloomington Central Catholic at Pleasant Plains.

At the 3A level, Decatur MacArthur plays SHG for the third time this season, this game at Decatur. The other sectional title game of interest is East St Louis and Troy Triad.

Yesterday at the girls’ state tournament, Okawville and Christopher advanced to the title game Saturday. Okawville beat Galena 49-31, and Christopher felled St Thomas More 42-28. Galena stopped St Thomas More for third place 60-48.

At the 2A level, Bryon and Breese Mater Dei are in the title game. Mater Dei downed QND 61-54, and Byron defeated Chicago Noble Butler 55-43. QND claimed the third place crown with a 66-57 win over Noble Butler.