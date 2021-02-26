Friday Basketball

By Gary Scott on February 26, 2021 at 6:51am

Triopia stayed unbeaten last night

Elsewhere, Griggsville Perry shocked Payson 54-42.

The Illinois College men downed Eureka 76-68. The IC women fell to Eureka 83-70.

In girls’ action, Routt stopped Calhoun 55-41, West Central lost to Pittsfield 44-26, Triopia lost to Brown County 69-17, and Porta/AC thumped Illinois Central 56-29.

Tonight, Jacksonville welcomes Decatur Eisenhower at the Bowl. WLDS will present the pregame show about 7 PM. On WEAI, North Greene plays at Greenfield against GNW. Our pregame show starts at 7:15.

Elsewhere, Routt plays at Griggsville Perry, New Berlin plays at Porta/AC, West Central plays at Brown County, Triopia welcomes Pleasant Hill, South County heads for Mount Olive, Pittsfield heads for Liberty,

Carrollton welcomes Calhoun, and Beardstown is at Illini West.

In Central State Eight, Springfield plays at Decatur MacArthur, Glenwood welcomes Lanphier, Southeast heads for SHG, and Normal U plays at Rochester.

The JHS girls go to Decatur Eisenhower.