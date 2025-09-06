Friday FB scores

JHS 47-Decatur Eisenhower 12
West Central 30-Routt Catholic 0
Triopia 68-North Greene 0
New Berlin 36-Auburn 12
Athens 42-Pittsfield 19
Rochester 28-Mount Zion 24
Southeast 14-Lincoln 6
Calhoun 41-Beardstown 0
East Peoria 49-Lanphier 0
Maroa Forsyth 68-Pleasant Plains 21
Glenwood 48-Bonne Terre 0
SHG 65-Mascoutah 20
Mendon Unity 22-Carrollton 21
Williamsville 45-Porta/AC 8
QND 42-Marquette Catholic 0
Bloomington 19-Normal U 14
MacArthur 43-Springfield 42
Rushville Industry 40-Oneida ROVA 8
Brown County 51-P Hill 14
Camp Point 24-GNW 6