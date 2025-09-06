Friday FB scores

By Gary Scott on September 6, 2025 at 7:20am

JHS 47-Decatur Eisenhower 12

West Central 30-Routt Catholic 0

Triopia 68-North Greene 0

New Berlin 36-Auburn 12

Athens 42-Pittsfield 19

Rochester 28-Mount Zion 24

Southeast 14-Lincoln 6

Calhoun 41-Beardstown 0

East Peoria 49-Lanphier 0

Maroa Forsyth 68-Pleasant Plains 21

Glenwood 48-Bonne Terre 0

SHG 65-Mascoutah 20

Mendon Unity 22-Carrollton 21

Williamsville 45-Porta/AC 8

QND 42-Marquette Catholic 0

Bloomington 19-Normal U 14

MacArthur 43-Springfield 42

Rushville Industry 40-Oneida ROVA 8

Brown County 51-P Hill 14

Camp Point 24-GNW 6