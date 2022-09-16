Friday FB/Sports

By Gary Scott on September 16, 2022 at 6:47am

Triopia was thumped by Beardstown in a WIVC football game last night 54-14.

In volleyball, Greenfield Northwestern rolled West Central in straight sets 25-20, 25-18.

In other action, South County beat Lincolnwood, Porta/AC held off New Berlin in two sets, North Mac beat Litchfield in three sets, Pleasant Plains handled Athens in two, Calhoun was swept by Mendon Unity, Western was stopped by Athens, Brown County was swept by Quincy Notre Dame, and Rushville Industry dropped Abingdon/Avon.

The JHS soccer team was shut out by University High in Normal 2-0. The Porta/AC/Athens soccer team lost to Peoria Christian 8-0 and Beardstown shut down Riverton 8-0.

The Illinois College tennis teams both lost at Greenville College.

Tonight on the football schedule, Jacksonville and Routt are both on the road.

JHS heads to Sacred Heart Griffin, where WLDS will follow with the pregame show starting at 6:30.

Routt is on the road at Mendon Unity. On WEAI, we will be at Greenfield, where GNW hosts Calhoun in a South Division of the WIVC.

Elsewhere in the WIVC, Camp Point goes to Brown County, North Greene heads to Carrollton, and West Central plays at Pleasant Hill.

In the Sangamo Conference, Athens is at Auburn, Porta/AC will be at Pleasant Plains, and Pittsfield will be at New Berlin.

North Mac will play a South Central game at Litchfield. Rushville Industry is at Havana.

In CS8 action, the two Decatur schools play at MacArthur, Springfield heads for Normal U High, Southeast welcomes Glenwood, and Rochester stays home for Lanphier.