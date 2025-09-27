JHS 49-Southeast 14
Routt 14-Beardstown 0
Calhoun 49-West Central 8
Camp Point 43-Mendon Unity 0
Carrollton 51-Pleasant Hill 8
GNW 43-North Greene 0
Brown County 42-Triopia 8
Springfield 35-QND 29
Glenwood 49-MacArthur 0
SHG 41-Lanphier 8
Rochester 58-U High 7
Lincoln 33-Eisenhower 20
Kewanee Wethersfield 35-Rushville Industry 14
New Berlin 27-Pittsfield 14
Athens 41-Auburn 7
Carlinville 64-North Mac 21
Havana 28-Oneida Rowva 0
Porta/AC 44-Pleasant Plains 8
IC volleyball loses to University of Wisconsin at Whitewater 3-1