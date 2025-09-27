Friday FB

By Gary Scott on September 27, 2025 at 7:29am

JHS 49-Southeast 14

Routt 14-Beardstown 0

Calhoun 49-West Central 8

Camp Point 43-Mendon Unity 0

Carrollton 51-Pleasant Hill 8

GNW 43-North Greene 0

Brown County 42-Triopia 8

Springfield 35-QND 29

Glenwood 49-MacArthur 0

SHG 41-Lanphier 8

Rochester 58-U High 7

Lincoln 33-Eisenhower 20

Kewanee Wethersfield 35-Rushville Industry 14

New Berlin 27-Pittsfield 14

Athens 41-Auburn 7

Carlinville 64-North Mac 21

Havana 28-Oneida Rowva 0

Porta/AC 44-Pleasant Plains 8

IC volleyball loses to University of Wisconsin at Whitewater 3-1