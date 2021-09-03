Friday Football

By Gary Scott on September 3, 2021 at 6:30am

Jacksonville and Routt are on the football trail tonight.

JHS plays at Normal U. WLDS will carry the game live, starting at 6:30. Routt plays at Carrollton tonight.

The Triopia Trojans travel to Greenfield to play GNW. That game will be carried on WEAI, starting with the pregame at 7:10.

Elsewhere, West Central welcomes Beardstown, Calhoun heads for Mendon Unity, Pleasant Hill welcomes Camp Point, and North Greene heads for Brown County.

Elsewhere in the Central State Eight, SHG hosts Southeast, Lanphier plays Springfield at Memorial Stadium, and Glenwood heads for Decatur Eisenhower. Decatur MacArthur’s road game at Rochester has been cancelled due to COVID.

In the Sangamo Conference, North Mac and Porta/AC give up forfeits due to COVID. New Berlin is at Auburn, and Pittsfield heads for Riverton. And, Rushville Industry stays home to play Elmwood.