Friday Football

By Gary Scott on September 10, 2021 at 6:30am

Jacksonville celebrates homecoming tonight with a Central State Eight opponent.

Jacksonville invites in Glenwood from Chatham. The game will be broadcast on WLDS, starting at 6:30.

The feature game on WEAI comes from Palmyra where Greenfield-Northwestern hosts North Greene in south division play in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

Elsewhere, Routt heads for Beardstown, Carrollton goes to Pleasant Hill, West Central welcomes Calhoun, Triopia heads to Brown County, and Camp Point heads for Mendon Unity.

In Sangamo Conference action, Athens heads for Pleasant Plains, Pittsfield hosts Auburn, New Berlin plays at Maroa Forsyth, and Porta/AC forfeits to North Mac. North Mac will play tomorrow night against Richland County. Rushville Industry is 2 and 0 heading into a road game at Lewistown.

Around the Central State Eight, Rochester welcomes SHG, Decatur MacArthur welcomes Southeast, and Normal U plays at Memorial Stadium against Lanphier.

In volleyball, the JHS tournament begins at JHS and the former Mac complex, South County heads for Lincolnwood to play Litchfield and Staunton today.