Friday Football

By Gary Scott on October 15, 2021 at 6:30am

Jacksonville heads out on the road tonight, as does Routt Catholic for Friday night football.

JHS is at Decatur Eisenhower. Game time is slated for 7, and the pregame show starts at 6:30 on WLDS.

Routt is in Winchester to play West Central at 7 tonight. The preqame show begins at 6:40.

Elsewhere, two big games find Mendon Unity at Carrollton, and Brown County on the road at Greenfield. Elsewhere in the WIVC, Triopia is at Pleasant hill, and Calhoun comes to Beardstown.

Rushville Industry stays home to play Monmouth United.

In the Sangamo Conference, Riverton is at Auburn, New Berlin welcomes Williamsville, and North Mac stays home to plays Pleasant Plains. Pittsfield at Porta football game has been moved to tomorrow morning at 11 because of a lack of officials tonight.

In the Central State Eight, Rochester hosts Southeast, U High is at SHG, and Lanphier welcomes Glenwood.