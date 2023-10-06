Friday Football

By Gary Scott on October 6, 2023 at 6:30am

Jacksonville has a must win football game on the road in Springfield tonight.

The Crimsons play at winless Southeast. We will carry the game live at 7, with the pregame on WLDS at 6:30.

Meanwhile, two arch rivals meet in Greene County, where Greenfield Northwestern heads for Carrollton. The pregame show on WEAI starts about 6:40.

Elsewhere in the WIVC, Calhoun goes to Pleasant Hill, Beardstown welcomes Mendon Unity, and Triopia welcomes in Camp Point.

Around the CS8, Rochester goes to Lincoln, SHG welcomes Decatur Eisenhower, Normal U will play at Chatham against Glenwood, and Lanphier travels to Decatur MacArthur. Springfield has a non conference game at Normal West.

Around the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin welcomes Athens, Pittsfield goes to Auburn, Porta/AC stays home for Riverton, and Stanford Olympia will play at Pleasant Plains.

In the Lincoln Trails Prairieland small school conference puts Havana in Abingdon, and Rushville Industry at home against Oneida ROWVA.

South Central conference play includes North Mac at Southwestern.