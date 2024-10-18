Friday Football

By Gary Scott on October 18, 2024 at 6:30am

Jacksonville needs a fifth win to qualify for the football playoffs, and hope to get it tonight at home on senior’s night.

JHS welcomes in Decatur MacArthur. WLDS will begin its coverage at 6:30.

On WEAI, we head to Triopia where the Trojans entertain West Central. The pregame show begins at 6:40.

Around the area, Beardstown plays at North Greene, Carrollton travels to Camp Point, Calhoun invites in Brown County, and Mendon Unity is on the road to Pleasant Hill.

Around the CS8, SHG welcomes Glenwood, Southeast travels to Normal U High, Lanphier and Decatur Eisenhower play at Memorial Stadium, and QND stays home to play Lincoln.

In Sangamo Conference action, New Berlin is at Athens, Pleasant Plains will be at Stanford Olympia, and Auburn goes to Pittsfield. In Prairieland Conference action, Havana travels to Monmouth, and Rushville Industry welcomes Princeville. North Mac is at Staunton in South Central action.