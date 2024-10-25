Friday Football

By Gary Scott on October 25, 2024 at 6:47am

Jacksonville looks for win number 6 tonight on the road to Lincoln.

JHS fell to Lincoln a year ago, and hope to bounce back to bolster the post season berth. The game kicks off at 7, and our pregame show on WLDS starts at 6:30.

Meanwhile, Triopia goes to Palmyra tonight to play Greenfield Northwestern. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 7:10.

Elsewhere, West Central stays home for Camp Point, Calhoun goes to Beardstown, Mendon Unity welcomes North Greene, and Pleasant Hill is on the road to Brown County.

In the CS8, Decatur MacArthur welcomes Quincy Notre Dame, Springfield is at Chatham, Normal U visits Memorial Stadium to play Lanphier, SHG heads to Rochester, and Southeast plays at Decatur Eisenhower.

In Sangamo conference play, Auburn entertains Stanford Olympia, New Berlin heads for Maroa Forsyth, Pittsfield is at Porta/AC, and Pleasant Plains stays home for Williamsville.

In the South Central Conference, North Mac welcomes Greenville to Virden. In the Prairie Trails Conference, Rushville Industry plays at South Fulton, and Havana heads for Macomb.