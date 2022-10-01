Friday Football Results

By Benjamin Cox on October 1, 2022 at 10:45am

Jacksonville won their homecoming football game over Decatur-Eisenhower 48-0.

Elsewhere in the Central State 8 last night, Decatur-MacArthur topped Springfield 34-28, SHG topped U-High 49-7, Glenwood topped Lanphier 56-14, and Rochester defeated Southeast 54-6.

In the Sangamo Conference, Athens beat PORTA 37-8, Auburn over Riverton 47-19, Maroa-Forsyth beat Stanford-Olympia 42-20, Pleasant Plains won their Homecoming over Pittsfield 43-12, and Williamsville defeated New Berlin 48-14.

In the WIVC, Greenfield-Northwestern remained undefeated for their Homecoming beating Carrollton 34-0, Camp Point Central shut out Triopia 62-0, Beardstown slipped by Mendon-Unity 22-20, Routt edged Brown County 32-20 on the road, and West Central beat North Greene 60-6.

Elsewhere for area teams, Farmington defeated Rushville-Industry 36-16, and North Mac remained undefeated stopping Greenville on the road 50-14.

In other sports scores from yesterday, Jacksonville split a pair of matches yesterday in volleyball. They fell to Lutheran in straight sets 25-10, 25-11; and defeated Collinsville in straight sets 25-16, 25-12.

Beardstown boys’ soccer shut out Canton 2-0.

Illinois College Women’s Tennis defeated Monmouth at home yesterday 7-2. Illinois College Women’s Volleyball defeated Ripon College at home yesterday in 4 sets.