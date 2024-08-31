Friday Football Scores & Saturday Schedule

By Benjamin Cox on August 31, 2024 at 9:18am

The first night of Friday night lights in the area saw some delays and postponements because of area storms.

In the Central State 8, Jacksonville defeated Pittsfield on the road 26-14. Christian Brothers (St. Louis) beat SHG 45-0. Normal U-High smashed Peoria Manual 64-28. Quincy defeated QND 40-12. Lincoln shut out Lanphier 32-0. East Peoria edged Southeast 28-26. Streator slipped by Decatur-Eisenhower 20-12. Decatur-MacArthur blasted Mattoo 47-6.

In the Sangamo Conference, Williamsville defeated Auburn 56-27. Stanford-Olympia dropped Porta 54-40.

In the WIVC, Triopia edged Pleasant Hill 8-6. Greenfield-Northwestern shut out Brown County 6-0. West Central defeated Mendon-Unity 50-22. Camp Point blasted North Greene 69-0.

Elsewhere, Rushville-Industry fell to Stark County 27-6.

On the schedule today, several games are being made up from yesterday.

In the Central State 8, Rochester plays at Chicago-Simeon at 1:15PM. At 6, Champaign Central visits Springfield High; and Chatham-Glenwood welcomes Edwardsville.

In the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin-South County and Pleasant Plains lock up at 10AM. At 1, Maroa-Forsyth visits Athens.

In the South Central Conference, North Mac welcomes Hillsboro at 2.

In the WIVC, Routt welcomes Calhoun. We will have the game live on WEAI 107.1FM starting about 12:45 with the pregame. Elsewhere, Beardstown visits Carrollton tonight at 7PM.

In other athletics today, in girls’ volleyball, it’s championship day at the Roxana Lady Shells Volleyball Tournament. Calhoun locks up with Carrollton in the first match in the gold round semifinals at 11AM. The other semifinal has Greenfield-Northwestern taking on host Roxana at Noon. Meanwhile, Auburn competes in the consolation bracket against East Alton-Wood River this morning.

Elsewhere in area volleyball, Pleasant Plains competes at the Macomb Classic at WIU. Routt, Porta, among others compete at the LuHi Crusader Classic this morning.

Jacksonville Boys’ Soccer continue competition at Quincy-Notre Dame Tournament.

Jacksonville Girls’ Tennis plays at the Springfield Invitational.

In local college sports today, the Illinois College Women’s Volleyball Invitational gets underway this morning. The I.C. Men’s Soccer Team plays at Anderson University in Anderson, Indiana. The I.C. Tennis Teams play in St. Louis this afternoon.