Friday Football-Thursday Results

By Gary Scott on April 23, 2021 at 6:41am

Last night, Jacksonville thumped Lanphier in volleyball 25-7, 25-12 as part of the CS8 tournament at the JHS Bowl.

Elsewhere, Pittsfield lost to Mendon Unity in straight sets, Pawnee tripped Carrollton in three sets, Triopia rolled Beardstown 2 games to 1, GNW stopped Edinburg, Porta/AC defeated Illini Central in two, and South County beat Calvary in straight sets.

Tonight, the 2021 football ends for many schools. Jacksonville hosts Normal U High. WLDS will carry the game live starting at 6:30.

The WIVC crossover showdown is this weekend. The top two teams, Camp Point and GNW meet in Greenfield. WEAI will carry the game live, starting with the pregame show about 7:10. The game kicks off at 7:30.

Elsewhere, West Central heads for Brown County in the battle of 2nd place teams. Mendon Unity hosts Carrollton, and Triopia goes to Calhoun.

Around the area, Pittsfield is at Pleasant Plains, New Berlin heads for Porta/AC, North Mac travels to Riverton, Auburn hosts Maroa Forsyth, and Rushville Industry is home to play Illini West.

In the CS8, SHG is at Springfield, Southeast goes to Lanphier, and Rochester hosts Glenwood.