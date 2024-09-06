Friday Football

Jacksonville opens at home in the 2nd week of the high school football season tonight.

The Crimsons will host Decatur Eisenhower. We will carry the game with the pregame show about 6:30 on WLDS. Players of the 2003 and 2004 playoff teams will be honored prior to the game. On WEAI, we will have Routt’s game at North Greene. The pregame show will start about 6:40.

Around the WIVC, Carrollton goes to Triopia, Greenfield-Northwestern hits the road to Mendon Unity, Calhoun welcomes Camp Point, Pleasant Hill will travel to Beardstown, and Brown County stays home for West Central.

In Central State Eight action, Glenwood heads out of state to Missouri to play North County, Springfield is on the road to Decatur MacArthur, Normal U High goes next door to play Bloomington, Rochester welcomes in St Louis Ritter, Richmond Burton will be at Quincy Notre Dame, Lanphier will bring in East Peoria, and Mascoutah comes to SHG.

In the Sangamo Conference, Athens will be at Pittsfield, New Berlin South County is on the road to Auburn, Pleasant Plains stays home for Maroa Forsyth, and Porta/AC will entertain Williamsville.

The JHS girls’ tennis team hosts Alton at the Illinois College tennis courts.

The Illinois College women’s volleyball team competes at Lexington, Kentucky, and the cross country teams run at Springfield.

The Routt Catholic golf team plays Virginia at K’s Creek.

Western plays Rushville Industry in volleyball.