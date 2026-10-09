Friday Night FB

By Gary Scott on October 9, 2026 at 6:24am

Football takes center stage today with both local teams on the road.

WLDS will follow Jacksonville to the Illinois State University football field to play Normal U tonight at 7. The pregame show starts at 6:30.

Routt is on the road at Calhoun.

Meanwhile, WEAI will carry the Greenfield Northwestern game at Triopia tonight. The pregame show begins about 6:40.

Around the area, West Central play at Mendon Unity, Carrollton heads to Beardstown, and Camp Point is at Pleasant Hill.

In the Central State Eight, Glenwood hosts QND, Lanphier plays at Lincoln, Springfield goes to Decatur to play MacArthur, and SHG heads for Rochester.

In the Sangamo Conference, Pittsfield plays at Pleasant Plains, Riverton travels to Auburn, New Berlin hosts Williamsville, and Porta stays home for Athens.

Elsewhere, Havana entertains Lewistown, A Town comes to Rushville, and North Mac goes to Vandalia.

In boys soccer, JHS plays Galesburg at 6:30 at its own varsity tournament. The JHS girls’ tennis team is at Washington Park.

The Illinois College volleyball team plays at Monmouth College.