Friday Night FB-Saturday FB

JHS 49-Dec Mac 6
Carrollton 41-Triopia 0
West Central 34-Beardstown 12
Brown County 32-Calhoun 31 OT
Camp Point 57-North Greene 0
GNW 42-Unity 0
Rochester 42-QND 7
SHG 48-Glenwood 0
Lincoln 28-Southeast 0
Vandalia 48-Lanphier 0
Athens 62-New Berlin 8
Riverton 26-Porta 23
Auburn 54-Pittsfield 22
Stanford O 54-Pleasant Plains 16
North Mac 28-Gillespie 6
Havana 54-Monmouth 28
Rushville 46-Lewiston 0
IC VB downed Lake Forest 3-1
SATURDAY
Pleasant Hill at Routt at 1 PM on WEAI
Illinois College at the University of Chicago