Friday Night FB-Saturday FB

By Gary Scott on October 17, 2026 at 7:33am

JHS 49-Dec Mac 6

Carrollton 41-Triopia 0

West Central 34-Beardstown 12

Brown County 32-Calhoun 31 OT

Camp Point 57-North Greene 0

GNW 42-Unity 0

Rochester 42-QND 7

SHG 48-Glenwood 0

Lincoln 28-Southeast 0

Vandalia 48-Lanphier 0

Athens 62-New Berlin 8

Riverton 26-Porta 23

Auburn 54-Pittsfield 22

Stanford O 54-Pleasant Plains 16

North Mac 28-Gillespie 6

Havana 54-Monmouth 28

Rushville 46-Lewiston 0

IC VB downed Lake Forest 3-1

SATURDAY

Pleasant Hill at Routt at 1 PM on WEAI

Illinois College at the University of Chicago