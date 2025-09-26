Friday Night FB

By Gary Scott on September 26, 2025 at 9:34am

Jacksonville heads back to Springfield tonight for football.

JHS travels to Southeast, where the Crimsons seek win number 3 on the season. The pregame show on WLDS will be at 6:30.

Our feature game on WEAI is Calhoun at West Central. The state winning Special Olympics softball team will be honored tonight. Our pregame show for football is about 6:40.

Around the WIVC, Routt is at Beardstown, North Greene plays at Greenfield, Carrollton heads to Pleasant Hill, Triopia is at Brown county, and Camp Point travels to Mendon Unity.

In CS8 play, SHG plays at Memorial Stadium against Lanphier, Springfield heads for Quincy Notre Dame, MacArthur will play at Chatham, Lincoln comes to Decatur to play Eisenhower, and Rochester is on the road at Normal U.

In Sangamo conference play, New Berlin is on the road at Pittsfield, Pleasant Plains heads for Porta, and Auburn travels to Athens.

In the Little Trails Conference, Havana hosts Oneida Rowva, and Kewanee Wethersfield is at Rushville.