Friday Night Football

By Gary Scott on October 1, 2021 at 6:35am

Jacksonville hosts SHG in a key Central State Eight football game tonight.

JHS will square off against the Cyclones at 7 tonight. The pregame show on WLDS will be at 6:30.

On WEAI, we pick up a key rivalry game in Carrollton. The Hawks welcome in Greenfield Northwestern. The 7:30 game start will feature a pregame show about 7:10.

Around the WIVC, Triopia hosts Camp Point, Mendon Unity will go to Beardstown, North Greene hosts West Central, and Calhoun is at Pleasant Hill.

Around the Sangamo Conference, New Berlin plays at Pittsfield, Aurbun heads for Athens, Porta/AC welcomes Riverton, Maroa Forsyth goes to Pleasant Plains, and Williamsville will travel to Virden to play North Mac.

Rushville Industry takes its unbeaten record to Astoria.

In Central State Eight action, Springfield hosts U High, Southeast plays at Chatham against Glenwood, and Decatur MacArthur stays in town to play Eisenhower.

JHS plays in the volleyball tournament at Troy Triad.