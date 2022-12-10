Friday Night I-55 Crash & Man’s Death Have Little Details Released

Traffic was backed up heading northbound into Springfield for several hours last night after eye witnesses say someone jumped from an overpass and then allegedly collided with a vehicle.

The Illinois State Police issued a traffic advisory shortly before 6 o’clock last night on Interstate 55 at milepost 96, about a mile from the Interstate 72-east interchange, slowing traffic for several hours.

The State Police only indicated a vehicle crash at that point, but several eye witnesses said they viewed an individual jump from an overpass and then get struck by a car. These details have not been confirmed or denied by authorities at this time.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon did confirm an unidentified man’s death at the location shortly after 7 o’clock last night. An autopsy has been scheduled and the identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police continue to investigate this incident. No further updates are currently available.