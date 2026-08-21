Friday Night Openers

By Gary Scott on August 21, 2026 at 6:30am

Friday night lights returns for west central Illinois high school football teams tonight.

Jacksonville opens on the road at Jerseyville, where the Crimsons meet the Jersey High Panthers. The pregame show starts at 6:30. That game will be on the air on WLDS.

On WEAI, he head to Greene County, where the Routt Rockets play in Greenfield against Greenfield Northwestern. The pregame show starts about 6:40.

Elsewhere in the WIVC, Brown County plays at Carrollton, North Greene goes to Beardstown, Menton Unity will play at Pleasant Hill, Triopia welcomes Calhoun, and West Central entertains Camp Point.

In Sangamo Conference action, Pittsfield heads for Porta, New Berlin is at Maroa Forsyth, and Stanford Olympia comes to Auburn.

North Mac will play at Greenville, and Rushville goes north to play Galena.

In Central State Eight action, Lanphier is at LaSalle Peru, QND plays at Decatur St Teresa, Glenwood hosts Normal West, Southeast is at East Peoria, Lincoln welcomes Peoria Manual, Lincoln goes to Peoria Manual, Normal U heads for Rochelle, and Springfield hosts Cahokia.