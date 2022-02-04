Friday Night Schedule-Watch for cancellations and postponements

By Gary Scott on February 4, 2022 at 6:45am

Jacksonville was scheduled to play on the road in boys’ basketball tonight.

But the game at Normal U High has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

Meanwhile, Routt heads to Palmyra, where the Rockets play Greenfield-Northwestern. WEAI will carry the game live, starting about 7:15.

Around the area, West Central is at Carrollton, South County goes to Tri City, North Greene heads for Calhoun, Brown County welcomes Pittsfield, Midwest Central visits Beardstown, New Berlin travels to Riverton, Porta/AC at Macomb, Pleasant Plains welcomes Maroa Forsyth, Auburn welcomes North Mac, Pittsfield is on the road at Brown County, Camp Point has a road game at Rushville, and Griggsville Perry’s game at Quincy Notre Dame in the Superfan Shootout against Patoka has been cancelled.

In CS 8 action, Glenwood goes to SHG, Decatur MacArthur welcomes Southeast, and Rochester plays at Springfield High. Lanphier has a nonconference game at O Fallon tonight.

In girls’ action, Normal U High’s visit to JHS has been postponed, and Camp Point goes to Rushville.