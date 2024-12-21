Friday Night Scores

By Gary Scott on December 21, 2024 at 8:45am

Routt 89-P Hill 42 GNW 48-Calhoun 43 North Greene 42-Pittsfield 18

Brown County 59-Beardstown 42 Lafayette Catholic Central 57-West Central 53

Carrollton 62-Triopia 49 Litchfield 49-North Mac 48 Tolono Unity 50-Pleasant Plains 45

New Berlin 37-Nokomis 26 Porta/AC 58-Lutheran 46 South County 57-Lincolnwood 25

Lincoln 57-Mahomet Seymour 53 West Hancock 59-Western 35

GIRLS BB Springfield 66-JHS 11 Brown County 60-Beardstown 38

IC Men fall to Trinity 72-69

Today, JHS plays at 4 today at Springfield High. Pregame on WEAI at 3:40.

West Central in Indiana to play Hamilton