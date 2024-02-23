Friday post season

We’ve got regional title games in a couple of locations tonight, plus post season for Illinois College.

We start with the IC game this afternoon in the Midwest Conference Tournament. The Blueboys play Ripon, a team that had beaten the IC here at home, but IC defeated on the road. The tip off is slated for 5, and our broadcast on WEAI will start at 4:45.

We also plan to broadcast from Liberty and New Berlin tonight. At New Berlin, Routt meets Calvary for the title, and our broadcast starts at 6:45 tonight on WLDS.

On WEAI, we will follow the action from IC with West Central and South County from Liberty. Again, the pregame will start after IC basketball is done or at about 6:45.

Elsewhere, Metro East Lutheran and Madison play at Madison, and Calhoun plays Carrollton at Carrollton. Camp Point squares off against Delevan at Southeastern.

At the 2A level, Pleasant Plains plays Warsaw at Warsaw, Auburn plays Greenville at Girard, and Riverton meets Williamsville at Athens.

At the 3A level, Glenwood plays Rochester at Chatham, SHG meets Lanphier at Lanphier, and Decatur MacArthur takes on Champaign Centennial at Decatur Eisenhower.

The girls wrestling state tournament begins today at Illinois State.

Jacksonville junior Alexis Seymour takes aim at the 120 pound title and owns a 27-3 record.

Auburn/New Berlin has three wrestlers competing in 1A. Jasmine Brown wrestles at 115, Jadyn Perry at 145, and Heaven Workman at 170.