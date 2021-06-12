Friday Results

Greenfield-Northwestern’s historic run in baseball came to an end yesterday. Father McGivney shuts them out 13-0 in 5 innings from Griffins Field in Glen Carbon. Father McGivney moves on to play Camp Point. Camp Point defeated Havana yesterday 3-1.

Sacred Heart ended North Mac’s baseball season yesterday in Class 2A, shutting them out 10-0. In Class 3A, Springfield High slipped by Chatham-Glenwood 13-12.

Rushville-Industry will be will represented at the Boys Track Finals for Class 1A on Thursday, June 17th. Rushville’s 4×100 meter relay, 4X200 meter relay, and 4×400 meter relay have all qualified. Tyler Bickerman will be in the 800 meter run and Triple Jump finals. Kreeden Allen will compete in the 200 meter dash and long jump. Dez Cardoza will throw shot put and discus. Charlie Terry and Nick Seaver will represent in the pole vault.

Beardstown also has a small number of qualifiers with Cesar Huerta in the 400 meter dash and Clement Kayembe in the 110 meter hurdles and triple jump. Max Couch will represent Pittsfield in the 300 meter hurdles. Lars Reische will throw the shot put for Brown County.

Jacksonville will have Bryce Cox in the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdles in Class 2A. Also qualifying were the JHS 4×100 meter relay and 4×200 meter relay squads.

In girls track, Pittsfield’s 4×400 meter relay team placed 3rd yesterday with a time of 4:14.84. Olivia Campbell took 2nd in shot put with a throw of 40’4 1/4″ and won first place in Discus with a toss of 137’6″, nearly three feet ahead of her next closest competitor. New Berlin’s Kylie Periman also scored a state championship in the High Jump with a leap of 5’5.75″.