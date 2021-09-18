Friday Results

By Benjamin Cox on September 18, 2021 at 5:34am

West Central remained unbeaten on the season, defeating Pleasant Hill 48-8. Greenfield-Northwestern stopped Calhoun 40-21. Carrollton crushed North Greene 57-6. Brown County was able to hang on to the ball late and ended Camp Point’s perfect record 22-20.

Elsewhere last night, Williamsville defeated Auburn 46-14; Athens beat PORTA A/C 47-12; Maroa-Forsyth shut out Pittsfield 70-0; North Mac over New Berlin 40-6; Riverton beat Pleasant Plains 48-6; and Rushville-Industry remains undefeated beating Havana 56-6.

In the Central State 8, Rochester won over Decatur-Eisenhower 54-20; Normal U-High got its first win of the season over Southeast 43-21; and SHG beat Springfield High 52-7.

Today, we have high school football on both stations.

Routt will host Mendon-Unity this afternoon at 1PM. WLDS will broadcast the game starting with the pre-game around 12:40.

On WEAI, Triopia welcomes Beardstown for a 1PM kick off. Pre-game is scheduled for around 12:40.

Elsewhere, Decatur-MacArthur and Chatham-Glenwood lock up.

The Cubs and Cardinals both play this evening.

The JHS JV volleyball team hosts a tournament this weekend. The JHS girls’ tennis team is at Glenwood, the cross country team is at Highland.

Illinois College stays home to play football against Monmouth at 1. The IC volleyball team is headed for Decatur to face Millikin, and the women’s tennis team is at Lake Forest. The IC women’s golf team head to Bloomington.